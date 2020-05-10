Bhubaneswar: Another 15 positive cases for COVID-19 were reported Sunday evening to take the state’s tally to 377, according to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the Government of Odisha.

Those tested positive since Sunday morning include five from Jajpur (two Surat returnees, two contacts of previous West Bengal positive cases, one WB returnee), two from Puri (WB returnees), six from Bhadrak, seven from Ganjam, two from Angul and three from Boudh (all Surat returnees).

The state has so far recorded three deaths to the contagion. While two persons died to the disease from Khurda district (Bhubaneswar) earlier, the third death was reported from Ganjam Sunday.

According to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, all cases Sunday detected were from the different quarantine centres.

A vast majority of these patients are either Surat or West Bengal returnees.

PNN