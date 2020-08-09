Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 1,543 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,543 persons, 402 are from Ganjam, 210 from Khurdha, 131 from Cuttack, 128 from Koraput, 111 from Gajapati, 83 from Balasore, 58 from Jajpur, 49 from Sambalpur, 47 from Malkangiri, 46 from Kandhamal, 35 from Rayagada, 33 from Nayagrh, 31 from Bhadrak, 27 from Jagatsinghpur, 25 from Kalahandi, 23 from Keonjhar, 21 from Dhenkanal, 15 from Nabarangpur, 15 from Mayurbhanj, 14 from Puri, 10 from Bolangir and Kendrapara seven from Sonepur, five from Jharsaguda, four from Sundergarh, two from Baragarh and one case from Angul.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 31,784.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,734 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 45,927, official data suggested Sunday.

PNN