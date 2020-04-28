Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Monday, started a door-to-door survey to gather details from the family members of the people stranded outside the state and wishing to come back to the Capital city.

In a tweet, the BMC requested the people to cooperate with the surveyors by providing the names, addresses, mobile and Aadhaar numbers of the family members prior to their arrival here. It also clarified that the returnees will have to go under mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“This is an ongoing process and we are assessing the details of returnees who are wishing to come back. The survey will provide us information of number of family members, their age group, medical history and other such details. This will help us in better planning and coordination and evaluate the high-risk members that are in a family,” said BMC Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

“The numbers are expected to rise further and Bhubaneswar may see largest number of returnees in the state among other cities. A clear figure will soon emerge in a day or two,” a senior official at BMC said.

With huge number of returnees expected, sources said that the BMC will also intensify its preparedness level to cater to the influx. While the 11 paid quarantine centres in the city will be put to use, special teams will be formed to take samples of the returnees. As of now, the city has 11 hotels that have paid quarantine services at different rates.

Furthermore, the BMC also clarified that the surveyors won’t ask for bank, PAN details and people should inform authorities in case if someone asks for same. “No personal details are needed. I request citizens to come clean and not hide any details of their family members who are outside,” Chaudhary said.