Angul: COVID-19 positive cases in Angul district crossed the 5,000-mark Wednesday with 146 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, the number of COVID-19 infected people in the district stands at 5,075. The number of active cases is 1,213 while 3,854 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease. So far eight fatalities have been reported from the district. However, most of them had other comorbidities in addition to COVID-19.

In view of the rising number of infections, the district administration has decided to close the markets across the district for 10 days from Wednesday. The markets will be closed from 7.00am to 2.00pm. During this phase the swab samples of the traders will be collected for COVID-19 testing.

Odisha reported Wednesday 2,995 new cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. This information was given by the I&PR Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet.

Out of the new positive COVID-19 cases, 1,737 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease by coming in contact with infected persons. This is the third successive day when less than 3,000 infections have been reported in Odisha.

