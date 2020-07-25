Gope: At a time when scientists across the globe are working day in day out to contain the spread of COVID-19, a Class VII student of Gope block in Puri district has also done his bit.

Md Saad Akhtar, a class VII student at DAV Public School in Nimapara, was successful in manufacturing a sanitising machine which was inaugurated by none other than Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Friday. After the inauguration, the minister was the first person to use the machine to sanitise his hands.

After being satisfied with his work, Dash heaped praise on the young scientist, saying that he is a genius. One day he will bring laurels for the state as well as the country, Dash stressed.

Akhtar once happened to watch a news item on television on how patients visiting a particular hospital were facing problems as there was no sanitisation facility.

A few days later, he visited a hotel with his family where he found a sanitising machine installed inside the hotel’s premises. Then the idea of manufacturing a sanitising machine for patients visiting hospitals struck his mind.

Akhtar had been saving a lion portion of his pocket money. His own savings and some contribution from his father helped him manufacture the machine.

“It took me 10 to 12 days to give the machine its final shape. And a total of Rs7000 or so went into its manufacturing,” he claimed, adding that the installation of the machine at health centres would go a long way in serving patients.

Akhtar’s sanitising machine has been installed at Gope primary health centre (PHC).

PNN