New Delhi: After demiting his office as Congress president in June and attending last CWC in August when Sonia Gandhi was chosen as interim President, Rahul Gandhi Thursday returned to the Congress Working Committee meet to attend the crucial discussion on the Covid-19 situation.

Rahul Gandhi’s attendance has made the party heave a “sigh of relief,” said senior leader, as in various media section it had been reported that he was upset with the handling of the party affair.

Rahul Gandhi while speaking in the CWC meeting said “#COVID particularly attacks aged persons, people with lung disease, diabetics, persons with heart disease, making them most vulnerable. All State Govts need to issue Spl advisory for these categories and take care.”

“We have looked at #COVID for 2 months since February and have spoken to experts. No country in the world has attempted a lockdown with huge migrant labour without arranging for their stay, food and ration & pushing them back home.”

The former Congress president first raised the alarm on coronavirus on February 12 and urged the government to take action. In a letter to the Prime Minister he even said that he supports the 21-day lockdown initiative by the government and suggested to do more for the poor and daily wagers.

This CWC is Rahul Gandhi’s first after his close aide Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party to join BJP costing the party the key state of Madhya Pradesh.

After Scindia departure he had said, “I don’t distribute tickets for Rajya Sabha,” when asked is the party youngsters lot unhappy and searching for greener pastures.

From team Rahul, Rajiv Satav, KC Venugopal, and Neeraj Dangi a young politician from Rajasthan bagged the Rajya Sabha ticket.

IANS