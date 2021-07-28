Bhubaneswar: An audit on Covid-19 deaths which is still underway in Odisha will be completed within the next 10 to 15 days, Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) director CBK Mohanty informed Wednesday.

“The state government has been sharing details of confirmed death cases every day following completion of the due audit process, which will be completed within next 10 to 15 days. We are providing single-day toll reports after reviewing those from all angles,” Mohanty said.

Speaking about the likely unlock process, Mohanty added, “Normally, the unlock process is made in a staggering manner. The decision for unlocking the state completely will be taken after duly analysing the reports on virus transmission rate and people’s adherence to Covid-19 safety guidelines.”

Mohanty further said that many people have not been adhering to coronavirus safety protocols issued by the state government which is adding up to new infections in the state. The TPR is above 5 per cent in a few districts despite a decline in infection rate in Odisha, the DMET director informed.

PNN