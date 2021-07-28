Berhampur: A man allegedly burnt alive his 25-year-old girlfriend at Pratappur village under Purusottampur police limits in Ganjam district Tuesday evening over some dispute, a local source said.

According to the source, the man was identified as Krushna Chandra Sahu from Gouda Sahi in Pratappur village.

The accused has been arrested by local police based on the dying declaration of the victim. The man was arrested while he was trying to flee to Berhampur, an official said.

The accused and the victim were in a relationship for the last one year. Krushna allegedly asked the girl to come to a secluded house in the village on pretext of discussion on a matter. After the woman reached the spot, he allegedly threw a highly inflammable liquid on her leading to the woman’s death.

Krushna fled from the spot soon after committing the crime.

Some villagers, on hearing the woman’s screams, immediately rushed to the house. The woman who had sustained severe burn injuries could not be saved despite attempts, a villager said.

On being informed by locals, Purusottampur police reached the village and sent the woman to a nearby community health centre (CHC) for treatment. She was shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) after her condition deteriorated.

The girl, who had sustained nearly 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries, died while undergoing treatment at the health facility late Tuesday night, Purusottampur SDPO Suryamani Pradhan informed.

PNN