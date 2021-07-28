Chitrakonda: With the Maoists observing ‘Martyrs’ Week’ from July 28 to August 3 in the state, security has been beefed up in western and southern Odisha districts, where they wield considerable influence, a top police source said Wednesday.

Even though Maoist-related violence has come down in the state, the state government is taking adequate security measures to avoid any untoward incident. Police DG Abhay recently toured several districts in south Odisha to review security preparedness ahead of ‘Martyrs’ Week’.

Meanwhile, Malkangiri district administration has sealed several entry and exit points to the district in view of ‘Martyrs’ Week’.

Also read: Odisha registers 1,703 new Covid-19 cases; 69 more fatalities

According to a source, a number of posters and banners with appeals to local villagers to observe the week have been put up at several remote villages in the district by outlawed CPI (Maoist) faction.

The red rebels have appealed villagers, in the posters, to observe the week in memory of slain Maoists and to pay homage to them. The ultras have erected memorials of Maoists in remote bordering villages of Malkangiri, who were gunned down in encounters last year.

To counter the challenge, combing operations have been intensified in the district by the police personnel and BSF. Vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh to Malkangiri are being checked by the security personnel at several points, a senior BSF official said.

PNN