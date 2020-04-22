New Delhi: The countrywide COVID-19 death toll rose Wednesday to 652 and the number of cases to 20,471. Hence there was increase of 49 fatalities and 1,486 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Total stats

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 15,859, while 3,959 people have been cured and discharged, the ministry said. So far over 19 per cent of the infected people have recovered, a health ministry official said.

Of the 49 deaths reported since Tuesday evening, 19 were from Maharashtra and Gujarat (18). Other deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh (4), West Bengal (3) Andhra Pradesh (2), Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh (1 each).

States reporting maximum number of deaths

Maharashtra tops the tally with 251 deaths, followed by Gujarat (95), Madhya Pradesh (80) and Delhi (47). Other states which have registered double digit deaths are Rajasthan (25), Andhra Pradesh (24) and Telangana (23).

Uttar Pradesh has registered 21 deaths Tamil Nadu (18) and Karnataka (17). Punjab has registered 16 deaths, while West Bengal has reported 15 fatalities.

However a tally compiled by this agency showed the number of positive COVID-19 cases at 20,564. The death toll stood at 654.

Highest number of cases

According to the Health Ministry’s data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases is from Maharashtra (5,221). It is followed by Gujarat (2,272), Delhi (2,156), Rajasthan at (1,801), Tamil Nadu (1,596 ) and Madhya Pradesh (1,592). The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,412 in Uttar Pradesh, 945 in Telangana and 813 in Andhra Pradesh.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Centre of Medical Research (ICMR),” the Health Ministry said on its website. It further said that one case of Jharkhand has been reassigned to Bihar after reconciliation.

PTI