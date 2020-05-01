New Delhi: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted to 35,365 Friday evening, with 1,755 cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 25,148 are active, 9,064 people have recovered, and 1,152 people have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of cases rising to 10,498, followed by Gujarat which reported 4,395 cases and Delhi which has reported 3,515 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra has also recorded 459 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among all the states. Other states which have jumped the 2,000 mark are Madhya Pradesh (2,719), Rajasthan (2,584), Tamil Nadu (2,323) and Uttar Pradesh (2,281).

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,463 cases and 33 deaths, Bihar stood at 426 cases and two deaths, Haryana at 313 and three deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 614 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka at 576 and 22 deaths and Kerala clocked 497 cases and four deaths.

States and Union Territories which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur, Goa and Arunanchal Pradesh.

On the global front, the total number of cases have crossed three million mark and over two lakh people have died till now.