New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose Friday to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 in India. The country reported 103 new deaths and 3,390 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 37,916. While 16,539 people have recovered, one patient has migrated, the ministry said. “Thus, around 29.35 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

The total of 103 deaths reported since Thursday morning includes 43 in Maharashtra. Other states which reported deaths are Gujarat (29), Madhya Pradesh (eight), West Bengal (seven) and Rajasthan (five). , Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh reported two deaths each. There were one fatality in the states of Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI