Bhubaneswar: An association of entrepreneurs comprising over 2,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) operators in the state has sought exemption in power, trade related fees to help industries tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

The Juggernaut Association of Entrepreneurs from the state has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking their assistance in the form of exemptions and other services to help them.

“Unless industries and establishments are supported in an outright manner by the Centre and the state government, many companies could face closures and bankruptcy in the immediate future,” the association said in their representation to the CM.

“…it is necessary to also provide a ‘Comprehensive Relief Package’ for industries, MSMEs and all other establishments to help them remain viable and survive,” it said.

The association in their charter of demands has sought exemption of fixed charges for electricity during the lockdown period as most of the industries are closed due to lockdown. It has also sought a waiver of the late fees keeping in mind the sufferings of industries.

“Allow the industries to pay the actual power consumption charges. Some states have already taken steps in this direction. Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission may be asked to ensure the implementation of complete waiver of fixed charges for a period of six months avoiding unnecessary burden on already closed and stressed MSME units,” it said.

The industrial body also asked for rationalisation of trade licences, shops and establishments feed or their exemption to boost employment. Demands were also raised to aid startups from the state.