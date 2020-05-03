Bhubaneswar: The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Sunday issued an order extending lockdown from May 4 to May 17 in accordance with the Union Home Ministry’s directive. The SRC also laid down details of the activities to be permitted in the Green, Orange and Red (hotspot) zones in the state.

However, the order made it clear that certain activities will be prohibited across the state during the period irrespective of the zones. As per the order, there will be blanket ban on air and rail travel, inter-state bus movement, opening schools, colleges and other educational institutions, hospitality sector, cinema halls, bars and shopping malls. Moreover, any event drawing mass gatherings are also prohibited.

The government has, however, allowed resumption of industrial activities in rural areas and also gave its nod to the e-commerce sites vis-à-vis delivering essential commodities during the extended lockdown period.

While several restrictions have been re-imposed in Red and Orange zones, the government has allowed taxi and cab aggregators to operate with two passengers besides the driver. It also allowed inter-state movement of individuals and vehicles for permitted activities. The order said that all other activities not covered under restrictions could be resumed.

However, the government has not allowed bus services in the Orange zone.

On the other hand, except the mandatory restrictions including inter-district and intra-district bus movements, all other activities will be allowed in areas under Green zones. The order said that all activities not mentioned under the restricted category will also be allowed.

The state government has empowered the Collectors and urban local bodies (ULBs) to impose new restrictions based on the risk levels to public health in their respective areas. “The District Collector(s)/ Commissioner(s) of municipal corporations are required to continually assess the risk to public health, and with the primary objective of keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check, calibrate their response and impose any further restrictions as needed, in respect of activities permitted in this order, within their jurisdiction,” the order read.

The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will be strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am every day. The local administration will issue orders for the same accordingly. The order also said that in all zones elders, kids and pregnant women will stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and health purposes.