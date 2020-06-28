Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases crossed the 10 million mark Sunday, while the deaths were nearing 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, the total number of cases increased to 10,001,527, while the fatalities increased to 499,124, the University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,510,323 and 125,539, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,313,667 infections and 57,070 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (633,542), and is followed by India (528,859), the UK (311,727), Peru (275,989), Chile (267,766), Spain (248,469), Italy (240,136), Iran (220,180), Mexico (212,802), Pakistan (202,955), France (199,473), Turkey (195,883), Germany (194,693), Saudi Arabia (178,504), Bangladesh (137,787), South Africa (131,800) and Canada (104,878), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,598), Italy (34,716), France (29,781), Spain (28,341), Mexico (26,381), India (16,095) and Iran (10,364).

IANS