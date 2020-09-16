Lucknow/Ghaziabad: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. He was being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. However, Kalyan Singh was shifted Wednesday to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. The former UP chief minister was was discharged at the request of his family, the hospital in Lucknow said.

Hours later, Yashoda hospital, located in Kaushami area near the national capital, confirmed Singh was admitted there. He landed at Hindan airport on a UP government aircraft at 4.35pm, an official said. He was then taken by road to the private hospital.

The Lucknow hospital said his condition was stable when he was discharged from there. “Singh was undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 infection at Rajdhani Corona Hospital SGPGI, Lucknow. He was discharged on the request of his relatives,” a statement from the Lucknow hospital said. “He was absolutely stable and was improving,” it said in a statement.

“He did not have fever and his BP (blood pressure) was also normal. As per the family’s wishes, he was discharged today at 3.00pm,” the hospital added.

Singh was admitted Monday at the SGPGI with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness. He then tested positive for COVID-19.

Yashoda medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal said Singh has been admitted at the hospital’s COVID-19 ward.

Singh is expected to appear before the special CBI court in Lucknow September 30. On that day the verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case will be pronounced.