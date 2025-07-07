New Delhi: In a coordinated crackdown on illegal immigration, the Delhi Police Monday announced the apprehension and deportation of 29 foreign nationals from the capital, who were found residing without valid visas.

Among those deported were 18 Bangladeshi nationals, alongside others from African countries including Nigeria, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Benin, and Tanzania.

The operation carried out in the month of June, was led by the special staff and various police stations under the Dwarka District.

According to officials, of the 29 individuals, 11 were apprehended by the Special Staff, seven by Dabri Police Station, six by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, three by Mohan Garden Police Station, and one each by Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, and AATS units.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Singh said the illegal presence of foreign nationals was placing a strain on local resources and public infrastructure.

“Illegally staying foreigners eating upon the resources of the land are reeling under pressure in Dwarka district,” he said.

Police said their teams from operational units and local stations had been actively gathering intelligence about foreign nationals residing illegally in the area.

After verifying their documents and establishing that these individuals had either overstayed or entered India without valid visas, action was taken.

Those apprehended include Iddi Rashid (Tanzania), Daniel Jonas (Benin), Daniel Toe Tuweh and Martnis Sibiely (Liberia), Basil Uwaebuka Chigbogh, Chinomso Uzorh, and Basol Onyekachi Okwuenu (Nigeria), and Ali Bamba, Anicet Nda, Chiaka Coulibuli, and Assi Eric (Ivory Coast).

The 18 Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Md. Safikul Islam, Mosami, Md. Islam, Md. Attikul, Md. Bilal, Alpana, Asiya, Lalita Barman, Bittu Barman, Lalit Barman, Santuna Barman, and seven children aged between 2.5 years and 15 years.

“They were found overstaying in India without a valid visa. They were produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), which ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to the Detention Centre,” the police said.

This action is part of a broader push by the Delhi Police to identify and deport illegal foreign nationals residing in the city. Officials reiterated that more such operations will continue to ensure national security and proper resource allocation.

IANS