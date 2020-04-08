Baripada: Odisha government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KIIMS to set up an exclusive COVID-19 hospital at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district to treat coronavirus patients.

The MoU was signed Wednesday in presence of Mayurbhanj district collector Vineet Bharadwaj, CEO of KIIMS Bishnu Prasad Panigrahi, KIIMS Founder and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, Mayurbhanj additional district magistrate Bibekananda Sahoo and CDMO Dr Rupabhanu Mishra.

The dedicated hospital will have 200 beds in KISS school campus at Baripada for treatment of COVID-19 affected and positive confirmed persons. The services will be made operational within seven days, the district administration said.

PNN