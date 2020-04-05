Chandigarh: Losing job and unable to feed his family owing to nationwide lockdown, a desperate daily-wager has put out a poster outside his home in Panchkula town in Haryana, pleading help him out.

He has pleaded the government to help him so that he can feed his family.

Daily-wage painter Pawan Kumar is facing financial crunch owing to lack of job during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, say media reports.

In an attempt to draw the government attention, he has put up a ‘Help Us’ poster outside his house in Panchkula.

He told the media that he has no money to feed his family. Earlier, he used to earn by doing some petty jobs. He said a man has offered him a bag of wheat flour and he has no other eatables like rice or lentils.

IANS