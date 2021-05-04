Cuttack: In view of the 14-day long lockdown across the state from May 5, the OPSC preliminary (written) examinations have been postponed. The Odisha Public Service Commission issued a notification in this regard Tuesday.

“It is for the information of all concerned candidates applying for OCS-2020 that, in view of the ‘lockdown’ declared by the Government of Odisha throughout the state with effect from May 5, 2021 to May 19, 2021, the scheduled date for conduct of OCS preliminary (written) examinations, 2020, pursuant to Advt. No.07 of 2020-21, published vide Notice No. 2192/PSC, Dt. 22.03.2021, is hereby postponed,” the notice said.

The notice also stated that the details of the programme of the said examinations will be notified in due course.

The candidates have been advised to visit the official website of OPSC at http://opsc.gov.in for further details in this regard.

Similarly, the commission has also postponed the physical verification of original certificates and documents for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon). Also, the physical verification of original certificates and documents for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) has also been postponed.

PNN