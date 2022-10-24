New Delhi: India has recorded 1,334 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest in 188 days, which took the tally of cases to 4,46,44,076, while the number of active cases has declined to 23,193, the Union health ministry said Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,977 with 16 fatalities, which include 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, it said.

The ministry said that a decrease of 239 cases has been recorded in active Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

While the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.52 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.95 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,40,91,906, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.56 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19, 2020.

India recorded two crore cases May 4 and three crore June 23 last year, and four crore January 25.

Of the four fatalities, recorded in the past 24 hours, one each was reported from Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.