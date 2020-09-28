Mayurbhanj: Close on the heels of the Jharsuguda Chamber of Commerce (JCC) which announced a voluntary week-long shutdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Karanjia Businessmen Association has announced a three-day shutdown in the town in Mayurbhanj.

Starting from September 28, the shutdown will continue till September 30.

The association has taken the decision as the sub-division has been reporting more and more COVID-19 cases every day. Through public address system, the residents of the town have been asked not to step out of their houses unless there is an emergency.

All the shops were seen closed Monday. However, shops dealing in medicine and milk and petrol pumps have been allowed to remain open during the shutdown period.

After doctors at Karanjia sub-divisional hospital, police personnel of Karanjia police station, lecturers of Karanjia College, employees of NAC office and many residents tested positive for COVID-19, the people of the town are in a state of panic.

Notably, Mayurbhanj district Monday reported 118 fresh COVID-19 positive cases. Of them, 6,340 patients have recovered from the pandemic disease and 1,407 are undergoing treatment. The district Monday also reported two COVID-19 deaths and with this the toll has increased to 23.

PNN