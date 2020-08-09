Bhadrak: More number of local contact COVID-19 patients were detected from Bhadrak district than that of quarantine centre ones Sunday, adding to the headache of district administration here.

Bhadrak reported 58 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. Of them, while only one is from institutional quarantine centre, all the remaining 57 patients were found to have contracted the virus locally.

With this, the task of controlling the COVID situation in the district has become tougher for the administration.

Also read: OPD of Bhadrak DHH closed for 48 hours as doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, the process of shifting of all the patients to COVID-19 hospital has started. Similarly, contact tracing drive is also on.

Given the detection of more number of local cases, the denizens here are in fear and apprehension.

With the fresh addition, the district’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 915. While 653 patients have recovered from the disease, 258 are undergoing treatment. The virus has so far claimed four lives in the district. Swab samples of 22,353 persons have so far been tested in the district.

PNN