Bhadrak: The outdoor patient department (OPD) of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhadrak has been closed for 48 hours from Saturday.

According to chief district medical officer Dr Santosh Kumar Patra, the OPD will remain closed till Sunday as a doctor and his driver tested positive for COVID-19. During this period, sanitization of hospital premises and contact tracing will be carried out.

“However, emergency healthcare will continue unaffected,” he added.

Notably, Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce and Transport department-cum-Bhadrak district COVID-19 observer, Madhusudan Padhi visited Bhadrak Friday to review the COVID-19 management in the district.

In view of the cases increasing in the district, he advised the district administration to increase the number of COVID Care Centres in the district. He also directed to conduct tests of footpath vendors and people coming to the markets by setting up mobile testing camps at block headquarters and town areas.

Notably, the district Saturday reported two fresh COVID-19 positive cases. With this addition, the district’s tally has gone up to 856. Of them, 603 patients have already recovered from the disease and 245 are undergoing treatment. So far four patients have died due to COVID-19 and four others due to reasons other than COVID.

