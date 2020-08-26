Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Odisha government Tuesday reduced the price of RT-PCR test to Rs. 1,200/-.

The real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is the most widely used test for COVID-19 infections.

Notably, earlier the state government had fixed the price of an RT-PCR test at Rs. 2,200/- at the ICMR approved private laboratories.

A notification released by the State Health and Family Welfare Department Tuesday evening read that the COVID-19 test can only be done in the ICMR approved private laboratories with the revised price.

According to H&FW Department, the individuals who want to do their COVID-19 tests in private laboratories can get them done at four approved labs of ICMR including Department of Lab Service, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, IMS and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar, InDNA Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (2nd floor, KIIT TBI), Bhubaneswar and GenX Diagnostics in Sahid Nagar of Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Odisha Wednesday registered a record single-day spike of 3,371 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 87,602. 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 441.

Out of the 3,371 new caes, 2,053 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,318 are local contacts.

