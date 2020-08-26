Cuttack: The famed Cuttack Durga Puja will be celebrated in the silver city this year without the usual throng of devotees in view of the coronavirus pandemic after the district administration modified its earlier order to give a nod to the annual ritual, Wednesday.

The Cuttack district administration Tuesday had decided to not allow the conduct of Durga Puja in any pandal in the millennium city.

According to District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, the different puja committees in Cuttack city can worship Goddess Durga at different pandals without devotees just like deities are worshipped in temples.

Chayani also clarified that there will be no permission for community celebration of the festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As there is a huge chance of public congregation during the community celebration of Durga Puja that may result in rapid spread of COVID-19 in the city, we will not allow community celebration of Durga Puja,” said Chayani.

“We will not allow community celebration of Durga Puja that may see a huge congregation of people. However, there is no prohibition for individual celebration of the festival,” he added.

PNN