Bhubaneswar: Data relating to COVID-19 shared by the Odisha government hinted that the younger male population below the age of 40 years are most vulnerable to the global pandemic in the state most positive cases were below 40 years of age.

Statistics released by the State Health and Family Welfare Department claimed that from the gender point of view, most of the patients of COVID-19 are male. Male patients are accounted for 65 per cent of total cases as while the rest being women.

The data given by the department claimed that out of the 54 positive cases 35 are males while 19 are females. In terms of age division, 52 per cent are below the age of 40 years while people above 60 years were least affected in the state.

The data claimed that that out of the 54 patients, 28 of them were in the age group of 15-40 years. It was followed by people in the age group of 41 years to 60 years which accounted for 24 per cent of the cases and 13 in numbers.

However it also claimed that more children compared to elder people have been found to be infected with the global pandemic virus in the state.

A total of 15 per cent (eight cases) were below the age of 14 years who were found to be COVID-19 positive. On the other side only nine per cent of the total cases included persons who were above 60 years.

The State Information and Public Relations Department claims that the average positive cases that come out against total samples tested lies close to 1.5 per cent. This hints that maximum suspected cases of COVID sent for testing are found negative.

“The average positive cases against the total testings stood at 1.4 per cent (till April 10) while 12 out of the total patients got discharged from the hospital after their samples tested negative,” Sanjay Singh, Secretary, Information and Public Relations said.

