Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest single-day spike in three months, which took the state’s coronavirus tally to 12,86,117, a health bulletin said.

The infections are the lowest since 105 cases were registered on December 6 last year. Odisha had logged 120 infections on Monday.

Of the new patients, 16 are children, it said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stood at 9,101 as no fresh fatality was recorded for the second consecutive day.

Odisha now has 1,196 active cases, while 12,75,767 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 225 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state’s daily positivity rate was 0.23 per cent as 46,156 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

