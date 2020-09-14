Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha said in a tweet Monday that 3,382 persons infected by the COVID-19 virus have recovered in the last 24 hours. All of them have been discharged from their respective COVID-19 care treatment facilities across Odisha. With the new recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 32,291, the department said.

As usual, Khurda district which has been topping the daily list of new infections was also in pole position as far as recoveries are concerned. In the last 24 hours the district reported 503 new recoveries. Other districts from which a larger number of recoveries were reported are Cuttack (344), Bargarh (262), Jajpur (177), Mayurbhanj (175), Bhadrak (167), Balasore (156), Dhenkanal (146), Puri (112) and Jagatsinghpur (102).

Districts that registered less than 100 recoveries are: Rayagada (95), Ganjam and Sambalpur (94 each), Angul (91), Sonepur and Nayagarh (90 each), Bolangir (80), Nabarangpur and Sundargarh (70 each), Jharsuguda (68), Kendrapara and Koraput (64 each), Keonjhar (51), Kandhamal (45), Nuapada (40), Kalahandi (39), Gajapti (29), Bouh (27), Malkangiri (25) and Deograh (12).

With the addition of the discharged patients, the number of recoveries in Odisha went up to 1,22024.

Earlier in the day, Odisha had reported a single-day record spike of 4,198 new COVID-19 cases. The current death toll due to the disease now stands at 637.