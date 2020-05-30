Bhubaneswar: Another 75 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha, state health department Saturday.

Of the recovered patients, Boudh has maximum of 28 patients who have been discharged from COVID-19 hospital. The other districts are Puri (11), Kendrapara (10), Cuttack (9), Khurda (7), Malkangiri and Angul (two each) and Ganjam, Jajpur, Balasore and Kandhamal (one each).

With the fresh recoveries, the number of patients that have recovered from the pandemic in the state stands at 1,050.

Notably, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha has gone up to 1,819 with swab reports of 96 quarantinees coming out to be positive for coronavirus Saturday. The fresh cases were reported from 18 districts. Seven people have, so far, died of the disease.

The state has so far tested 1,47,490 samples, of which 3,920 were tested Friday, the health department said.

According to official data, the districts which have reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases are Ganjam (404), Jajpur (259), Balasore (146), Khurda (122) and Bhadrak (131).

