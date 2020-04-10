Bhubaneswar: During the time of Cyclone Fani in 2019, people of Odisha suffered severe loss. At that time, the people of France had sent the state a very warm and soulful message wishing people in the state get all the strength to overcome the catastrophe.

Cut to today, on Good Friday, the country of France is going through a worse crisis with more than 12,000 dead due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

To show their support to France, a bunch of young people from Odisha have come up with a new idea to stand in solidarity with the coronavirus-hit country.

A video was created where many Odisha based residents and Odias from other parts of the globe wish and pray for France in this moment of distress.

Nishant Nihar of Bhubaneswar who works in New Delhi, said: “I came across this clip where 100s of good people from France like Mahima Khanum (a trained Odissi dancer) and others had shared a message for us Odia folks during Fani. Given the lockdown, folks like us, who are working from home are feeling lack of positivism in the present situation.”

“The situation in France is much more serious. So, I made up a small team and thought we should send them love and prayers from the land of Sri Jagganath,” he added.

“In the video we wished them Viva La Vida which means Long Live Life, a phrase that embodies the spirit of the French Revolution. We share a natural synergy with France that way. So, we add the spirit of Vasudeva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family) and the Spirit of Life with the Name of Kalia,” he said.

In the video, more than twenty can be seen sharing their messages through short clips shot using mobile phones.

Naimisha, a participant from Bhubaneswar said: “I am glad that as a proud Odia I got this opportunity to do this and repay in kind to France for all the time they stood with us. Odia culture teaches us unity, strength and brotherhood, our ex-Chief Minister Biju Babu crossed borders to save Indonesia’s PM and hence, we have learnt in borderless solidarity and love.”

Odissi dancer Mahina Khanum from France said: “Watching this message from friends in Odisha gives me goosebumps. Can’t describe how moved I am by the heartwarming support coming in this dark time.”

PNN