Bhubaneswar: There seem to be no respite from COVID-19 as cases in Odisha continue to soar. The state reported 67 new cases Thursday, taking the tally to 1660.

Among the fresh positive cases, Ganjam district again reported highest number of 26 patients. Of them, 25 were from quarantine centres and one contracted the virus locally. Those quarantined include 16 Surat returnees, six Maharashtra and three Tamil Nadu returnees.

As many as 11 cases were reported from Khurda district alone. Of them, 10 were from quarantine centres and one local case. Among the 10, five had travel history to Maharashtra, three to Gujarat and two to neighbouring West Bengal.

Jajpur reported 11 positive cases for the deadly virus. Of them, eight were from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one from Andhra Pradesh. All of them were from quarantine centres.

The seven cases reported from Nayagarh had travel history to Gujarat and were in quarantine centres. Among the four cases reported from Sonepur, two were Tamil Nadu returnees and two had returned from Maharashtra. These people too were from quarantine centres.

Sambalpur, Bolangir and Jagatsinghpur districts reported two cases each. Bolangir’s patients were Maharashtra returnees and from quarantine centres.

Similarly, the patients tested positive in Jagatsinghpur were West Bengal returnees and were quarantined. Of the Sambalpur patients, one was Uttar Pradesh returnee and the other one an Andhra Pradesh returnee. Both were quarantined on return.

Bargarh and Keonjhar districts reported another two fresh cases. The patient tested positive in Keonjhar was an Uttar Pradesh returnee and from a quarantine centre. Bargarh’s fresh case too was from quarantine centre. He had travel history to Maharashtra.

Thursday’s fresh cases took the state’s tally to 1660, of which 841 are active cases.

PNN