Bhubaneswar: The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha surged to 56 Tuesday with another man testing positive, according to information received.

The swab samples of 564 were tested in the last 24 hours. Odisha had reported 55 positive cases till Monday late evening, with 37 active cases. A total of 18 patients have recovered so far. The state has seen one casualty so far.

PNN