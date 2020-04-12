Bhubaneswar: In a pleasant development for the state, one person from Kalahandi district, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Ashwini Covid hospital, Cuttack has recovered, with none testing positive Sunday.

The health department announced this via a tweet. “Happy to share that one Covid positive case of Kalahandi district, presently at Ashwini Covid hospital, Cuttack, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. Our best wishes to him,” tweeted Health & Family Welfare Department Odisha.

However, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha remained on 54, after four more tested positive Saturday.

The department had earlier said the number of active cases stood at 41 as 12 persons have recovered while one died till Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, National Health Mission (NHM) director Salini Pandit had said that while 12 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease, another 35 persons were likely to be discharged as they didn’t have any symptoms.

She had said these people were hospitalised as a preventive measure to protect others from getting infected with the virus.

PNN