Kolkata: The South African cricket team Tuesday flew back home with a stopover in Kolkata after their ODI series against India was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not a single ball could be bowled in the series as the opener was washed out in Dharamsala and the series was called off ahead of the second ODI in Lucknow.

The touring players and support staff reached Kolkata on Monday to catch their connecting flight for Dubai.

“They have left for Dubai safely this morning. From there, they will leave for their respective destinations. They were very pleased with CAB’s arrangements and precautionary measures,” Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya said.

They had the option to fly out from Delhi but they preferred the ‘safest city’ Kolkata as the Eastern metropolis was yet to record a single positive case for COVID-19.

The BCCI and Cricket South Africa mutually agreed to reschedule the ODI series.

PTI