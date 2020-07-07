Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur police Tuesday caught a COVID-19 patient who had escaped from the COVID-19 hospital here after scaling the hospital’s boundary wall. He was again put at the COVID-19 hospital and his treatment is going on, district collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said Tuesday.

The infected person from Umerkote area was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at the district headquarters town July 3. During breakfast hours, he cashed in on not being watched over, stealthily came out of his ward and escaped from the hospital after scaling the hospital boundary wall.

Finding him missing from his bed and after being confirmed of him having been escaped from the hospital, superintendent of the hospital Dr Santosh Kumar Nag lodged an FIR at Nabarangpur police station.

Under the guidance of SP Nitin Kushalkar, a team of Nabarangpur police Monday night visited the patient’s village under Benora panchayat under Umerkote block and caught him from his house.

His escape has added to the owes of the district administration which is now engaged in contract tracing of the person. Meanwhile, legal action being mulled against the patient is unclear.

PNN