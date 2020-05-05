Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda police arrested a man Tuesday, who fled from the district’s quarantine centre Monday. The accused has been identified as Asid Khan.

Sources said, Asid was working at a private organisation in Nala Road of Rourkela in Sundargarh district. As his company had stopped functioning, he returned to his native place in Jharsuguda district, April 26.

As Nala Road area is COVID-19 affected, Asid was kept in a quarantine centre at BTM Primary School in the district, April 27. However, he fled from the quarantine facility Monday.

As a result, Sarpanch who has taken the responsibility of the quarantine centre had lodged a complaint at the BTM Police Station.

Acting upon the complaint, police launched a searching operation to trace Asid. However, the police traced him in Badheaimunda area of the district Monday morning.

Police arrested him and started probe as to how he managed to flee.

PNN