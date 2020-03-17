Bhubaneswar: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibya Singha Deb and his family members went into self home isolation Tuesday for coronavirus after return from a tour of the United States.

Gajapati Maharaj, who is also considered as the first servitor of Lord Jagannth, registered online in the Odisha government’s COVID-19 registration portal and will remain at their residence here in isolation for the next 14 days, a statement issued by his office said.

The Odisha government had Monday issued an advisory asking people coming to the state from abroad to register himself/herself mandatorily in the toll free number 104 or the online portal. https://covid19.odisha.gov.in.

Chief Secretary AK Tripathy had said this should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers. However, advance registration before arrival will be highly preferable.

Deb and his family members had returned here March 15 after attending several programmes in Shree Jagannath Temples located at various cities of the US. They are taking all precautions for maintaining good health in view of the coronavirus, the statement from his office said.

Deb has also appealed to everyone arriving in Odisha on or after March 4 following travel from abroad to immediately register in the government’s COVID-19 registration portal and remain in home quarantine for at least 14 days while taking all precautions as advised by the government, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board, Sanjay Dasburma said his son, who returned Monday from London, has gone into self quarantine. “My son is in home isolation though he has no such coronavirus symptoms,” he stated.

Young IAS officer R Vineel Krishna, Director of the Sports Department, also voluntarily went for home isolation Tuesday after return from a foreign trip.

“I have no such symptoms, but registered my name with the government portal as suggested by the administration. I am in home isolation for 14 days,” Krishna said in a video message.

PNN & Agencies