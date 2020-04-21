Bhubaneswar: A West Bengal man who was marked as COVID-19 positive Case No.44 and had come for follow up treatment breathed his last Tuesday morning. However , the man had recovered from coronavirus while undergoing treatment here earlier, but died due to other medical complications. The man belonged to Midnapore town in West Bengal.

The man had come to the state capital for surgery. He was operated on for pituitary tumor. The man recently had come to the hospital for follow up treatment for the surgery he had undergone. Then he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital.

After treatment the man had tested negative twice for COVID-19. However, he not released from the hospital due to his other pre-existing medical complaints. The man passed away Monday morning due to hypopituirism with septic shock and multi-organ failure.

PNN