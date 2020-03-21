Dubai: Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, singer Sonu Nigam is currently self-isolating himself along with his family in Dubai.

“I was in the Himalayas till March 5th and then my Mumbai concert got postponed, so I decided to join my family in Dubai till March 17. I’ll have to wait now till things we normal. Don’t wanna be stuck in quarantine and burden the already burdened authorities,” Sonu said.

He also shared about the precautions he has been taking in the wake of COVID-19.

“I would have loved to be with my father and sister but I guess I could potentially be dangerous to them due to my exposure to Dubai and Mumbai airports bit forgetting the aircraft itself.

“We are generally indoors. Nevaan’s (Sonu’s son) is studying in Dubai and his school is closed so we have ample time to do things indoors. Basically avoiding outdoors unless it’s super necessary. Cleanliness and disconnect socially is being exercised by us too,” Sonu added.

Not only this, the Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai fame singer has also decided to perform online for his fans during Janata Curfew Sunday.

Sharing his thought behind the online concert , Sonu said: “Since the entire country has decided to adhere to Our Prime Minister’s appeal to observe Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm 22nd March, I thought of giving them a reason to smile at 8 pm India time, the time when they might reach the peak of their frustration, and would be waiting for some excursion.

“I’ll be doing a concert for not just Indians but all the people world wide who follow Indian Music, live streamed through my various social networking platforms. It’s a first timer so we are being utterly careful lest there is any glitch.”