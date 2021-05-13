Khaprakhol: COVID-19 situation in villages under Khaprakhol block of Bolangir district is becoming serious by the day, if official data is anything to go by.

In villages, not all people are educated enough to keep themselves abreast of the day-to-day developments regarding coronavirus. Those who have little knowledge about coronavirus get themselves tested immediately after they feel they have COVID-19 symptoms and recover.

But the ones with little access to healthcare services are the worst sufferers. According to a source, these villagers consume medicines without getting tested for COVID-19. Of them, those who are lucky are winning the battle against the virus and the unlucky ones are losing it.

After coming to know that people are having COVID-19 like symptoms, a medical team recently visited Kuthurla village under Nandupala panchayat under Khaprakhol block. The symptomatic villagers were subjected to COVID-19 test.

Two days ago, the village had reported six positive cases. It registered 11 positive cases Wednesday. Among them, there are three children below five.

A team comprising block development officer (BDO) Tarani Suna, block programme manager (BPM) of Health Department Jugal Kishore Sahu, health worker Ranjan Meher and some others visited the village and created awareness about COVID-19 among the villagers recently.

Notably, according to Health Department, Bolangir district Thursday reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality. With this, the tally and toll of the district stand at 16,940 and 54 respectively. The district’s active caseload is at 2,894.

PNN