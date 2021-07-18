Mumbai: Actress Mahika Sharma who is currently battling Covid-19 and is also diagnosed with vertigo, says that the virus is taking a toll on her, not just physically but mentally as well.

“I’m suffering from various challenges like fever, minor breathing issues while battling the coronavirus. I’m also diagnosed with vertigo and had no control over my body. I don’t know how tomorrow is going to be for me and this thought is actually taking a toll over my mental health. I don’t feel myself as strong as before. It is very frustrating.”

The “F.I.R” actress says that even though she has been through various hardships in life, experiencing Covid feels like the worst of all.

“It’s been a long haul, and it’s not over yet. But lets hope it won’t last forever. Sometimes, we expect to just magically feel better, but it doesn’t usually work that way. I’ve probably gone through hard times in the past but lately this is the worst experience. I’m just trying to enjoy the present time. It’s easy for our stress to spiral if we start thinking too much. To avoid getting lost in a sense of worry, I’m trying to stay in the moment. As we don’t know what the future holds,” says the actress, who also featured in “Ramayana”.