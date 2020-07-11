Choudwar: COVID-19 test reports of several persons under Choudwar municipal limits Saturday brought cheers to local denizens as the suspected cases tested negative.

According to a source, 18 swab samples of residents who were put either at quarantine facilities here or at their respective homes were collected by the state health department July 8 and sent for testing.

“Wide-ranging arrangements have been made in this civic area in order to combat any probable spread of the deadly disease,” Choudwar Municipality executive officer Pabitra Behera said.

“Residents of this municipal area should not believe in rumours under any circumstance. In the larger interest of their family members and the society as well, all residents should abide by COVID-19 guidelines of the state government,” Behera appealed.

PNN