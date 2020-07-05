Choudwar: A high-level team led by Cuttack District Sessions Judge Rajkumar Sahu including Registrar of Orissa High Court and Odisha State Legal Service Authority members reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Choudwar circle jail in this district Sunday afternoon.

The team carried out thorough checks to find out whether the jail authorities are implementing the Odisha government’s guidelines inside the prison premises amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. They also had discussions with inmates to enquire about their problems, if any. The team visited jail wards, cells, quarantine facility and isolation ward as well, official sources said.

“All the 843 inmates of Choudwar circle jail have already been provided with face masks, sanitisers and social distance is being strictly observed”, prison Superintendent Subhakanta Mishra informed.

PNN