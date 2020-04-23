Bhubaneswar: Concerned over the spike in coronavirus positive cases in three districts, i.e. Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore, the Odisha government has appointed three secretaries to look into the matter. They will make an on-spot visit, review the measures taken in the districts to contain the spread of the virus and assist the district administrations.

Through an official order, Principal Secretary, Excise, SK Lohani, Secretary to Governor PK Meherda and Special Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, SK Vashishth have been given the charges of Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore, respectively.

The three officials will be briefed by Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare and other COVID observers in Bhubaneswar who have some experience in containment, planning, contact tracing, testing modalities etc before they leave for their respective districts. BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary and Director, Social Welfare, Arvind Agrawal may also join the briefing.

PNN