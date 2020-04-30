Bhubaneswar: Three new cases of COVID-19 have been found from Jajpur district in Odisha Thursday early morning.

Now, total number of cases in Jajpur district alone reached 22, of which only one has been recovered and discharged. With these three new cases reported, Jajpur district now have the highest number of coronavirus (21) active cases.

However, the total number of active cases in Khurda and Balasore are 19 each. The distrctwise number of positive cases are as below:

According to Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Wednesday, one person who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier has already recovered.

First Health Update, 30th April 03 New Positive Cases in Jajpur 18 yrs Female & 56 yrs Male

In Katikata containment area, Jajpur.

(Both contacts of earlier positive case. WB returnee) 65 yrs Male

(Kolkata returnee. Asymptomatic. Under quarantine) Total Positive Cases: 128 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 30, 2020

Earlier, the state government data as on Wednesday evening indicated that 122 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 82 cases are active, 39 have recovered and one person died. The addition of new cases takes the state’s tally to 128.

It may be recalled that four people had tested positive for the deadly COVId-19 cases in the state Wednesday.

PNN