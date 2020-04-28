Sundargarh: As Sundargarh reported four new COVID-19 cases Monday, the district administration has been put on high alert while mulling over increasing the area of containment zones.

These new cases, all from Nala Road area, have taken up the district’s tally to 10. While Bisra and Nala Road areas have already been declared as containment zones, the areas of these zones are all set to be increased.

As per the information shared by the district health department, a total of 700 samples have so far been sent for testing. Of them, reports of 10 returned positive and results of 46 samples are still awaited. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Saroj Mishra informed that 40 samples would be sent for tests Tuesday.

As the number of positive cases touched double-digit figures, there is a sense of fear among the residents.

PNN