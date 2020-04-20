Balasore: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl has been identified as coronavirus positive among the two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Balasore.

“The girl’s throat swab was taken April 16 for test and she was found coronavirus positive Monday,” said Nilagiri Sub Collector Harishandra Jena.

The girl is a resident of Dharampur panchayat of Niagiri block. With this development, the district collector has declared the village as containment zone.

District Headquarters Hospital CDMO with a medical team reached at the village and collected blood samples of people who have come in contact with the girl.

Another positive patient is a 30-year-old resident from Balasore Railway colony. A medical team has already begun contact tracing of the infected.

Notably, Odisha reported with seven new positive cases Monday morning. Among them, five are from Bhadrak and two from Balasore. The authorities have begun contact tracing of the infected.

PNN