Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday said that it has commenced COVID-19 testing at Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela and Institute of Life Sciences in Bhubaneswar.

At present the testing is being done at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, RMRC in Bhubaneswar, SCB in Cuttack and MKCG in Berhampur.

These apart, VIMSAR in Burla will begin testing COVID-19 samples April 16.

More than 70 tests were conducted on the first day at Institute of Life Sciences, a source said.

Meanwhile, explaining about the medical facilities to treat suspected COVID patients in the state, the Health and Family Welfare Department listed out several facilities already in operation and in planning stage.

