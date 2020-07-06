Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported 17 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 450, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said in a statement Monday.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from quarantine centres, 10 were local cases and two were COVID-19 warriors.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 6th July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/SfwsWqJmfu — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 6, 2020

The local cases were reported from Dumduma, Patia village, BJB Nagar, Andharua, Satabdi Nagar and Chakeisiani. One of the local cases is undergoing treatment at a private hospital while two of them are employees of a Central Govt Hospital.

Two COVID Warriors that reported positive are both males who work at a private COVID Hospital.

Of the five quarantine cases, one is a 26 year old male of Jaydev Vihar, two are from Patia, one from Chandrasekharpur and the other from Unit-4 area.

With the fresh addition and recoveries, the city’s active cases stand at 169 while a total of 274 patients have been discharged from various COVID Hospitals. The infection has so far claimed 6 lives in the city. The city and the state are witnessing some steep rise in recoveries over the past weeks.

PNN